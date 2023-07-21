Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $26.14

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

NMI stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. NMI has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NMI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in NMI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NMI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

