Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) & Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) and Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Brother Industries has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

This table compares Brother Industries and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brother Industries 4.78% 6.41% 4.48% Hikma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

Brother Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Brother Industries pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Brother Industries and Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brother Industries $6.03 billion 0.64 $289.29 million $2.25 13.36 Hikma Pharmaceuticals $2.52 billion 2.38 $188.00 million N/A N/A

Brother Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Hikma Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brother Industries and Hikma Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brother Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Hikma Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $1,920.00, indicating a potential upside of 6,972.87%. Given Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hikma Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Brother Industries.

Summary

Brother Industries beats Hikma Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brother Industries

(Get Free Report)

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments. The Printing & Solutions segment offers inkjet printers; all-in-one black-and-white and color laser printers; scanners; and labeling systems, and label and mobile printers. The Machinery segment offers industrial sewing machines, machine tools, and garment printers. The Domino segment offers coding and marking equipment, and digital printing equipment. The Nissei segment provides gearmotors, high stiffness reducers, and gears. The Personal & Home segment provides sewing and cutting machines, sewing and embroidery machines, and commercial embroidery machines. The Network & Contents segment provides online karaoke systems, applications for smartphones/tablets, health care supporting equipment, and content services, as well as video viewing services. The company was formerly known as Nippon Sewing Machine Manufacturing Co. and changed its name to Brother Industries, Ltd. in 1962. Brother Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals. The Generics segment offers oral and other non-injectable generic products for the retail market. The Branded segment offers branded generics and in-licensed products to retail and hospital markets. The company provides its products in various therapeutic areas, including respiratory, oncology, and pain management. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Brother Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brother Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.