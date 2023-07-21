Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brunswick also updated its FY23 guidance to ~$9.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.38.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Stock Down 1.6 %

BC stock opened at $85.52 on Friday. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.40 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after buying an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53,083 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brunswick by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,432,000 after purchasing an additional 84,345 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brunswick by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after purchasing an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.