Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VV opened at $206.97 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $209.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.75 and a 200-day moving average of $188.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

