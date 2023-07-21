BTIG Research Boosts AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $56.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.00.

AtriCure Stock Up 1.7 %

ATRC opened at $54.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.03. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $54.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. AtriCure’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $34,145.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $66,876.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,205.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.7% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,849 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 6.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 202,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,409,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,348 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

