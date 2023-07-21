BTIG Research Boosts Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target to $24.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT opened at $22.97 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $83,519.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Mortgage Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.