Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.19

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.19 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.16 ($0.04). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,053,462 shares.

Bushveld Minerals Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59. The company has a market cap of £42.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.18.

About Bushveld Minerals

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

