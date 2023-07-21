C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 468.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CCCC. Bank of America reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.26% and a negative net margin of 482.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

