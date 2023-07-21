Calix (NYSE:CALX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 84.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CALX. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.91.

Calix stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. Calix has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $77.44.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.23 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calix will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Calix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Calix during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Calix during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Calix by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

