Calix’s (CALX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.91.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.98 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a twelve month low of $41.74 and a twelve month high of $77.44.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.23 million. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Calix by 483.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

