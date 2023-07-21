Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Raised to $36.00 at KeyCorp

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Camping World’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

CWH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camping World currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.88.

Camping World Trading Down 0.3 %

CWH opened at $31.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Camping World has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Camping World will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is 111.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter valued at about $2,954,318,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 88.8% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 274.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Articles

