Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Camtek from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $44.94.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Camtek by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Camtek by 2,787.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 431,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 416,108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Camtek by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 702,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,040 shares during the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

