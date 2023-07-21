Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAMT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Camtek from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Camtek from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CAMT opened at $41.84 on Tuesday. Camtek has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in Camtek by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 151,741 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Camtek during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Camtek by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

