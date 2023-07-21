Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$9.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.70 to C$8.20 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.25 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.56.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.24. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.39 and a twelve month high of C$7.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.05.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$453.83 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.199252 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.