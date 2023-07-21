Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.00

Shares of Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.00 and last traded at C$35.94, with a volume of 3300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.70.

Canadian General Investments Trading Down 2.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$730.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.