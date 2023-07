Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.56. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 650 shares.

Candente Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.22 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Ca├▒ariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

