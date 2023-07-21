Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.26

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.56. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 650 shares.

Candente Copper Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$158.22 million, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

