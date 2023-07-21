Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s previous close.

KURA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Kura Oncology stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 99,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 21.65. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $752.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,905.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 77.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930,000 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 3.1% during the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,573,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,392,000 after acquiring an additional 196,520 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,667,000 after acquiring an additional 206,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Kura Oncology by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,368,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kura Oncology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

