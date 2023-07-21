Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $280.60 million, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.49.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

In related news, COO Steven M. Poynot purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Capital Bancorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Capital Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

