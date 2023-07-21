Capital One Financial (COF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capital One Financial (NYSE: COF):

7/18/2023 – Capital One Financial had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00.

7/7/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $121.00 to $124.00.

7/6/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $112.00.

6/26/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $112.00.

6/6/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $109.00 to $116.00.

6/2/2023 – Capital One Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $119.00 to $121.00.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.6 %

COF stock opened at $114.95 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.34.

Get Capital One Financial Co alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.