Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

APA Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of APA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Shares of APA stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.49.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after buying an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at about $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the fourth quarter worth about $73,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in APA by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.