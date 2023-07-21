Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Receives C$51.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.40.

Several brokerages have commented on CPX. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$53.50 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE CPX opened at C$41.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.45. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$39.33 and a 1-year high of C$51.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$43.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$43.66. The company has a market cap of C$4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.22 by C$1.16. Capital Power had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 102.65%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

