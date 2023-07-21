Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capreit in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 17th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($1.17). The company had revenue of C$260.95 million during the quarter.

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

