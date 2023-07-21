Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,755 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health comprises approximately 3.0% of LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after purchasing an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cardinal Health by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $220,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.38. 300,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,066. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $56.26 and a one year high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.35.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

