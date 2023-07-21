Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Trading Up 1.5%

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CGJTF shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$193.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

