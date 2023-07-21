CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
CarParts.com Stock Down 1.9 %
NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 795,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,427. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.37 million, a PE ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 2.13.
CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $175.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com
CarParts.com Company Profile
CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.
Further Reading
