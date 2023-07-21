CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CarParts.com Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.64. 795,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,427. CarParts.com has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.37 million, a PE ratio of -116.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $175.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.78 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CarParts.com will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarParts.com

CarParts.com Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,719 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CarParts.com by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 977,395 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 928,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CarParts.com by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,054,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 896,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.