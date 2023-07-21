Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 83,284 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 180,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrefour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Carrefour Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Carrefour Dividend Announcement

About Carrefour

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 2.29%.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

Further Reading

