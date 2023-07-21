Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Carvana’s FY2025 earnings at ($5.29) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carvana from $15.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Carvana from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07. Carvana has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $58.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter valued at $540,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $3,431,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Carvana by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,407,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,574,000 after buying an additional 122,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61,091 shares during the period. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

