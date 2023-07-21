Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.80, but opened at $53.99. Carvana shares last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 36,733,772 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. FPR Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 2,158,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 51.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.07.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

