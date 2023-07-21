Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $256.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.90 and a 1-year high of $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.96.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

