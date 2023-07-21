Castings (LON:CGS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $391.12

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 391.12 ($5.11) and traded as high as GBX 399.76 ($5.23). Castings shares last traded at GBX 397 ($5.19), with a volume of 34,165 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGS. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Castings from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Castings from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Castings Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £168.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,218.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 391.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 369.61.

Castings Increases Dividend

Castings Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a GBX 13.51 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Castings’s previous dividend of $3.84. Castings’s payout ratio is 5,312.50%.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

Further Reading

