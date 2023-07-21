Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLTFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group cut Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Catalent from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Catalent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.10, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Catalent has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $115.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.11.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

