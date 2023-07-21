CEEK VR Reaches One Day Volume of $6.22 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $41.31 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00021795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,902.42 or 1.00034886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05059923 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $5,212,759.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

