Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Short Interest Update

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the June 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 730,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. 231,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.09. Celestica has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $16.61.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 120.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 105,576 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Celestica in the first quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celestica by 20.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Celestica by 57.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Celestica by 35.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

