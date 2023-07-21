Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.99

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.99 ($0.51) and traded as low as GBX 25.60 ($0.33). Cenkos Securities shares last traded at GBX 29 ($0.38), with a volume of 35,531 shares.

Cenkos Securities Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 38.93.

Cenkos Securities Company Profile

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the institutional stockbroking business in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, such as technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

