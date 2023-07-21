Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 27.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 33.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPSC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 79,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,766. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Century Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Century Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:IPSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Century Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,127.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The business had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Century Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPSC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

