Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $74.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.
CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.
Ceridian HCM Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $50.63 and a 52 week high of $79.66.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $319,839.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $319,839.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,212. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,275,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 43.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,084,000 after acquiring an additional 946,179 shares during the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Company Profile
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ceridian HCM
- A Hidden Gem: The Bank Stock Flying Under The Radar
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.