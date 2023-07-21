Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $74.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $50.63 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

Insider Activity

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $319,839.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 4,863 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $319,839.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,212. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,691,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,341,000 after acquiring an additional 115,168 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,275,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 43.1% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,084,000 after acquiring an additional 946,179 shares during the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

