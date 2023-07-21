Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Trading Down 0.4%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.01. 1,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 36,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie upgraded shares of Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Champion Iron Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

