Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after purchasing an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,760 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after purchasing an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

