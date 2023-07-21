Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) vs. TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Head to Head Analysis

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.7% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Chesapeake Energy has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $13.82 billion 0.80 $4.94 billion $47.99 1.73 TotalEnergies $257.59 billion 0.57 $20.53 billion $8.19 7.34

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and TotalEnergies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chesapeake Energy pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TotalEnergies pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Chesapeake Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chesapeake Energy and TotalEnergies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 4 9 0 2.69 TotalEnergies 0 6 3 0 2.33

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $110.77, indicating a potential upside of 33.31%. TotalEnergies has a consensus price target of $63.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 50.00% 29.75% 16.17% TotalEnergies 7.82% 28.51% 10.55%

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats TotalEnergies on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in integrated gas, including liquified natural gas (LNG), and low carbon electricity businesses; and upstream and midstream LNG activities. Its Exploration & Production segment offers carbon storage and nature-based solutions. The Refining & Chemicals segment provides refining, petrochemicals, and specialty chemicals; and supply and trading of oil, and marine shipping services. Its Marketing & Services segment engages in the supply and marketing of petroleum products. TotalEnergies SE was formerly known as TOTAL SE and changed its name to TotalEnergies SE in June 2021. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

