Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEZ) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEZ – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.60 and last traded at $68.60. Approximately 191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 2,293,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,214,000 after buying an additional 186,505 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,418,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,930,000 after buying an additional 62,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth about $287,000.

