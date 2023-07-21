Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Rating Reiterated by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reissued their outperform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2,350.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,240.00 to $2,454.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,910.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,133.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $2,094.17 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,291.63 and a one year high of $2,175.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,073.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,803.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total transaction of $2,321,868.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,915,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

See Also

