Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Up 10.0% in June

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $4,430,012.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,144.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 11,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $1,115,305.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,062.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,642 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total transaction of $4,430,012.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 3,209.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,686,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after buying an additional 645,291 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.38.

NYSE CHD traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.13. 1,300,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,645. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

