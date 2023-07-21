Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Price Target Increased to $5.50 by Analysts at Compass Point

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $4.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.90.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,472,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 523,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 226,375 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares in the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.