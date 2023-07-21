CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $55.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 2.40. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.59.

Institutional Trading of CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International ( NYSE:CIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.41. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CIRCOR International during the first quarter worth about $147,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in CIRCOR International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

