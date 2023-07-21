Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Update

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.14. 418,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,650. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $61.94 and a one year high of $111.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.95.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

