Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Update

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.
Cirrus Logic Trading Down 2.8 %
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cirrus Logic
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.