Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Short Interest Down 21.3% in June

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the June 15th total of 756,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CTRN stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 67,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,413. The stock has a market cap of $157.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.34. Citi Trends has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $179.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 2.4% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Citi Trends by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 571,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after purchasing an additional 90,091 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Citi Trends by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

