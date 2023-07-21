Citigroup Increases Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $72.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.92.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $325.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pegasystems will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $42,666.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,363 shares of company stock valued at $363,240. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Pegasystems by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $12,769,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at $6,210,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.