Citigroup Lowers Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $108.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $119.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.07.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

