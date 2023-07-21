Citigroup Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Genpact from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genpact in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97. Genpact has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $35,321,569.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,645 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Genpact by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Genpact by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Genpact by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Genpact by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Articles

