Citigroup Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $91.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $83.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.10.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total transaction of $21,784,629.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 332,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $21,784,629.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,466,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,923,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,701,928 shares of company stock valued at $111,371,687. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,360,000 after buying an additional 184,378 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,709,000 after buying an additional 3,872,458 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,187,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,187,000 after buying an additional 827,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

